Dartmouth Rotary Club's famous duck race was the highlight of Friday's annual summer fete, which raised £3,500 for charity. A record number of plastic ducks were released into the Boatfloat on an incoming tide under the afternoon sunshine. As soon as they hit the water, the race was on for the quickest 'quacker' to bob to the finish line.
Duckmaster Keith Barker—dressed in a bright yellow duck costume—said it soon became clear that a breakaway group had formed, causing "all sorts of trouble" as they battled for the lead. However, the clerk of the course spotted ‘foul’ play, and after a steward's inquiry, several ducks were disqualified.
Eventually, the winners were declared, with the top two prizes going to Dartmouth residents. They weren't the only winners on the day, as proceeds from the race were donated to Children's Hospice South West, specifically towards purchasing two pizza ovens for family respite days and weekends.
Duckmaster Keith Barker said, "It was staggering to see so many people around the Boatfloat, with numbers on a par with the days of the Regatta water polo some ten years ago. But for me, the most rewarding aspect of the day was not only raising a substantial amount of money for charity but receiving incredible feedback from visitors, holidaymakers, and townsfolk alike, who all said it had been an amazing day out for all the family and asked us to please, please do it again next year."
Keith also thanked his team of volunteer Rotarians, who began the setup process earlier that morning, shortly after sunrise. They were joined in Royal Avenue Gardens by other attractions, including 18 arts and crafts stalls, a display of vintage cars, and music from local duo Mick and Lucy. There was also a grand draw, along with a barbecue and refreshments, including sandwiches served from the tea hut.
In addition to supporting CHSW, other charities benefiting from the fete included ShelterBox and several local good causes.