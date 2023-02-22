TERMINAL cancer patient, Barry Cleverley, of Strete wants to move closer to Torbay Hospital where he has been offered life-extending chemotherapy treatment, but claims he has been told homeless people are ahead of him in the queue. Barry, 64, of Hyne Town Estate, was informed by doctors in July 2022 that without the treatment he only has 12 months to live. With it he could enjoy another three years of life.