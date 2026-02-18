We are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old missing man from Newton Ferrers.
Jonathan Brunton, who may also go by the name Mark, was last seen at around 9.45am on Tuesday 17 February at a petrol station on Plymouth Road, Plympton.
He purchased fuel for a light-coloured Seat Ibiza with the registration number YF75 SXP.
We are appealing for anyone who has seen Jonathan, or this vehicle, to please get in touch on 999.
Jonathan is described as a white male, around 6ft 2ins tall, with some grey hair. He was last seen on CCTV wearing a navy-blue rugby shirt, jeans, brown timberland boat shoes. He also had a navy-blue quilted jacket with him.
Jonathan's whereabouts and movements after he left the petrol station are currently unknown and enquiries and searches are ongoing in efforts to locate him.
If you have seen this vehicle, Jonathan, or know of their whereabouts, please call police on 999 quoting log 368 of 17/2/26.
