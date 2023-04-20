Fundraising publican Debbie Beecher and her generous regulars have raised more than £2,400 for the Kingswear-based National Coastwatch Instution’s (NCI) lookout.
The Two Mile Oak pub near Ipplepen has been a staunch supporter of the Froward Point station for the past 10 years.
The lookout, position at the Second World War Brownstone Battery, is manned entirely by a crew of some 60 volunteers and has, for the last 17 years, operated on a round the clock, 365 days a year basis.
Its annual £10,000 running costs are funded entirely by donations including those raised by the Two Mile Oak, whose landlady Debbie along with her staff and regulars have raised more than £10,000 so far.
This year the pub presented the coastwatch crew with a cheque for £2,420 at a special lunch for the watchkeepers at the pub.
Station manager Andy Westwood said: “For the last ten years the Two Mile Oak has been a principal and much valued support, and we thank them for their amazing donation this year of £2,420.”
The NCI is a voluntary service looking out for the safety of sailors and walkers along the coastline during daylight hours.
Currently there are 50 watch stations around the UK, including NCI Froward Point. Watchkeepers are trained in the use of the necessary equipment and procedures to ensure that NCI Froward Point maintains its ‘Declared Facility Status as a contributing partner with other search and rescue operations including the Coastguard and RNLI.
Watchkeepers are required to pass a rigorous assessment following training, and are re-assessed every two years. Froward Point NCI maintain a lookout for fishing boats, yachts and all small craft in the area and assists other statutory bodies such as the Customs and Excise and Borderforce Agencies in the exercise of their duties.