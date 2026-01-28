Pre-1921. All Saints Church and graveyard at Malborough with a man by a graveside ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Aveton Gifford Football team complete with Teddy Bear Mascot ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Cottages at South Milton, with group of people outside ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Man standing in doorway of Fortescue Arms, East Allington around 1950 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )