Ivybridge Community College are celebrating the twin achievements of one of their pupils.
Adrian Rimicans from Year 7 is now a published poet.
His poetic talent has been recognised with the publication of one of his poems in a prestigious book called The Dream Jar.
A copy of the book will be stored forever in the National Archives of the British Library.
In addition to his literary success, Adrian has also reached an important milestone in sport.
In September, he successfully achieved his target and became a hockey coach for the Under 8’s Team at Plymouth Hockey Club.
He is now officially registered with England Hockey as both a coach and an umpire.
A spokesperson said: “Adrian's dedication, creativity, and fantastic achievements truly inspire.
“Well done on these fantastic accomplishments.”
