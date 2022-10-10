Modern riverside home dives into the future with Wi-Fi controlled kitchen
This contemporary home with impressive views over the River Yealm has all the modern amenities you could ask for - including a Wi-Fi-controlled kitchen.
Curlews, in Noss Mayo, sits close to the estuary valley of the river, with large windows throughout that harmonise the modern house with the natural beauty outdoors.
The house is accessed via private outdoor stairs leading up from street level to the home’s front garden, giving it a sense of seclusion even within the town.
On the ground floor is a large entrance hallway branching out to the floor’s other rooms, with this level acting as the private level.
There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, one featuring a picture window with estuary views, and another with glazed doors leading to the front terrace.
On this floor there is also a WC, a shower room and a full bathroom, as well as a utility room and a store.
Upstairs is the open-plan family area, consisting of a sitting room/snug, a dining room and a kitchen/reception room, with glazed sliding doors to the balcony facing the estuary.
The kitchen, designed by Yealm Kitchens, is the starkest example of modern living within the home, featuring Siemens Wi-Fi controlled appliances - including the induction hob and built-in extractor, a fitted microwave and electric oven/grill with Wi-Fi connection.
Also upstairs is the master bedroom, which has sliding glass doors to the rear, an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room, and a communal WC.
Curlews has been brought to the market by Luscombe Maye, who have listed the property at a guide price of £1,695,000.
Jane Devonshire of Luscombe Mayes commented: “Luscombe Maye are delighted to be able to offer this fabulous property in Noss Mayo.
“[This is] a modern contemporary detached house with commanding views overlooking the estuary valley of the River Yealm.
“This four-bedroom property has been finished to fantastic high quality specification and a viewing is highly recommended.”
