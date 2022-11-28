This hilltop home from the 1800s is one of the oldest houses in its village - and now it is on the market for the first time in more than four decades.
Hillside, in East Allington, was originally built as the estate manager’s home for the nearby Fallapit Estate.
The property, which is Grade II listed, is directly opposite East Allington Church and has views out over the countryside.
Hillside is entered through a gabled stone porch leading to a central hallway, which has a reception room to the left and a dining room to the right, as well as a separate kitchen.
Upstairs, the first floor has three double bedrooms and a family bathroom, while downstairs there is also a cellar.
The gardens to the rear are quiet and secluded, containing a shed, and there is also a private driveway.
The property has been brought to market by Luscombe Maye for a price of £590,000.
Andrew Moores of Luscombe Maye commented: “Hillside is a beautiful old stone built house in the village of East Allington.
“It exudes history and is positioned at the top of the hill out of the village, befitting its original use as the Estate Managers House on the Fallapit Estate, the seat of the Fortescue family, it was probably built around 1849.
“This listed building would make a unique and interesting home with the current owner purchasing it through Luscombe Maye 42 years ago.”