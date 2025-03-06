Kingsbridge Climate and Nature Action is running a project called Kingsbridge Trees Around The World to plant trees where they are needed most.
The aim is to plant a tree for every business and resident in the town which would total 6,000 trees.
The Chairman Paul Vann says: “The fundraising is underway and we have got an American benefactor who will match the money pound-for-pound.
“This means we have got to raise £1,800.”
If people would like to help £10 would allow 30+ trees to be planted.
Paul explained the importance: “Trees are carbon dioxide-eating machines and take the carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere which is what’s needed.”
To make a donation visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/KingsbridgeTreesAroundTheWorld