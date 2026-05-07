Probus, the retired professional and businessmen’s club have got a number of events organised for men on Wednesdays.
Starting with the Flavel Cafe in Dartmouth and on Wednesday, May 20 Ed Botteril will tell Tales from the Dartmouth Regatta.
On June 3 Paul Rendell gives a talk on Dartmouth tinners and their lives.
On June 17 Peter Suchet talks about: People I have shot- A family confession
Meanwhile at the Stoke Lodge Hotel in Stoke Fleming on May 13 David Scott presents The Funk Hole Myth and on June 24 Roger Avery will talk about biological clocks.
For more information you can visit the website at: probusclub.net
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