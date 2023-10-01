"Dartmoor is a big carbon capture from the atmosphere and has potential to be even more effective with our help. Prince William has already made a gesture in response to our campaign with Wistman's Wood, but it is only a gesture and he needs to do much more to convince all of the people here in Princetown that he is serious. We're so pleased at the turnout and strength of feeling here today. I hope it shows Prince William and the other landowners we are serious also."