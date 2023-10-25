The picturesque foot path by Salcombe Tennis Club has reopened following a campaign by local people led by Stephen
Alcock and supported by Salcombe Town Council but the signs give the impression that it remains closed.
The Council questioned the wording and were told the signs were required by the Club’s insurance company.
To the casual observer it appears there is no access from Bonaventure Road to Onslow Road by way of the path. There is access now, but it is not what the signs suggest - hence the graffiti (that merely
had the words ‘open’ put across the top of the sign, once in neat ‘stick on’ green
lettering and then scrawled in blue pen) .
Stephen Alcock made a statement to Salcombe Town Council on October 25 thanking the Mayor and Council for their support.
He said: ‘’Following our presentation to you in June we were impressed with the team you brought to the meeting with
the representatives of the Tennis Club and pleased by the way in which matters were handled. The generally held view is
that your involvement has helped significantly in getting this path reopened.
‘’In respect to the signs, we do not believe the wording reflects the true nature of the rights of access to the path.
‘’As some may be aware the signs were defaced on two occasions soon after they were put up.
‘’This campaign team does not encourage such activity however tempting it might be to put the facts straight. But, as more than one commentator has said,
it does tell us the strength of feeling that exists about all this. ’Whilst the Tennis Club have made no
official statement about the graffiti, it is understood one Club committee member has said that if the signs are defaced again, they will simply be removed and
the path will be closed.
‘’It shows us the tenuous nature of the access we currently enjoy. ‘’But, the path is open and our thanks again for your part in helping to make
this happen. ‘’Following our presentation to you in June we were impressed with the team you brought to the meeting with the
representatives of the Tennis Club and pleased by the way in which matters were handled.
‘’The generally held view is that your involvement has helped significantly in getting this path reopened.
‘’In respect to the signs, we do not believe the wording reflects the true nature of the rights of access to the path.
‘’The signs were defaced on two occasions soon after they were put up. ‘’This campaign team does not encourage such
activity however tempting it might be to put the facts straight.