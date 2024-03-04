Drivers in and around South Hams will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm February 28 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm February 28 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton to South Brent lane closure for drainage survey.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions South Brent to Wrangaton lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm March 5 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree Cross, Ashburton, entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Dartbridge.
• A38, from 7pm March 6 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Buckfastleigh lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm March 7 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm March 8 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 10am to 2pm on March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head to Dean Prior lane closures for surveys.
• A38, from 7pm March 11 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm March 11 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lee Mill to Deep Lane lane closure for drainage survey.
• A38, from 7pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 eastbound to Marley Head and B3372.
• A38, from 12.15am to 4.15pm on March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 South Brent to Plymouth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on Exeter St. Davids to Plymouth route.
• A38, from 7pm March 18 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Drybridge exit and entry slip road closures for horticultural works, exit slip diversion via A38 eastbound to Lower Dean and return, entry slip diversion via A38 westbound to Marley Head.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.