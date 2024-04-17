The South Hams has a total of 731 reported potholes awaiting repair.
The figure was revealed at the latest monthly meeting of Ivybridge Town Council by Devon County Councillor Roger Croad.
Cllr Croad said: “Social services are steadily hollowing out the rest of the council.
“Of the £700m net council budget, £588 goes on social services with just £85m going on highways.
“That said, given the choice between spending the money on people or potholes, I know where my vote would go.”
A pothole is officially defined as being at least 40mm deep and 300mm long.
It can damage tyres and suspensions and be dangerous to cyclists.
Devon County Council have a special section on their website from where potholes can be reported:
Once this is done an inspection will be made and it will be decided if more action is needed.