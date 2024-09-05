*The event below has been postponed until 2025*
The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is inviting people of all ages to join them at a free open morning at East Devon Operations Centre on Saturday September 14, from 9.30am – 12.30pm.
The Centre is home to one of the Trust’s specialist emergency response units, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) alongside Ambulance Operations.
The open morning will offer people a unique opportunity to see behind the scenes and learn about HART’s role within the ambulance service and discover how they respond to emergencies in some of the most challenging and hazardous environments.
The event promises to be an engaging experience for all ages, with plenty of hands-on activities and live demonstrations.
SWASFT will also be joined by other emergency services who will be sharing their skills through interactive workshops and live demonstrations.
What to expect on the day:
Devon & Cornwall Police Specialist Firearms Officer: Learn more with a weapons display and explore the vehicle capabilities of the police firearms team.
Devon & Somerset Fire Rescue Service: Witness a showcase of their Urban Search and Rescue capabilities, highlighting their essential role in major incidents.
Retrieve – Adult Critical Care Transfer Service and the Devon Air Ambulance Trust: Discover the life-saving work of these critical care transfer teams.
SWASFT Command Team: Experience cutting-edge technology with a virtual reality workshop and explore an operational ambulance.
Tom Pepler, HART Manager at SWASFT, said: “We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and share the incredible work of our team and colleagues from other emergency services. This event is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to see the unique skills and capabilities that our teams bring to some of the most challenging situations. We look forward to welcoming everyone on the day!”
Members of the public are all welcome to come along to this free event and meet their local Hazardous Area Response Team. There will be hot food and drinks provided by the Rapid Response team throughout the day for you to enjoy.
The event will be held at East Devon Operations Centre, Dakota Way, Skypark, Exeter, EX5 2FL.