The popular Tunes on the Sands 2025 event has been cancelled and is set to return in Summer 2026.
Writing in a Facebook post the organisers said: ‘This decision has been taken with careful consideration and with the greatest will in the world to return to Blackpool Sands for 2025, however due to factors beyond our control it is not feasible for this year.’
For those who have already booked a ticket for 2025, these can be rolled over to the new dates, or if you wish to have your tickets refunded you can email: [email protected], and you are asked to include your order number in the email. Next year’s event will be on July 24 and 25 2026.