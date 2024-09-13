‘I’m very honoured to be asked by Pope Francis to be the tenth Bishop of this great Diocese of Plymouth,’ said Bishop Philip following his appointment. ‘I know that the Diocese has been without a bishop for the last two years, so I am very grateful to Canon Paul Cummins, who has administered the Diocese during the vacancy so ably and generously, and all who have supported him. I look forward to visiting and getting to know the clergy, religious and lay faithful in this beautiful part of the Lord’s vineyard,’ he added.