There has been a pollution spill at Dartmouth.
South West Water have confirmed that the incident is still ongoing.
Dart Harbour and Navigation Authority are hoping to discover the cause of recent spills.
The Environment Agency have issued a pollution incident report for the bathing waters at Warfleet Creek and Dartmouth Castle and Sugary Cove following a pollution incident at South West Water’s Mayor’s Avenue pumping station last night.
The start of the spill was approximately 9.30pm yesterday evening.
There are signs at the swim zone and the bathing beaches, which will remain in place until the incident is over.
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