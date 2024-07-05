Liberal Democrat Caroline Voaden is the new MP for South Devon.
The Liberal Democrat took the seat with a landslide majority of 22,540 votes.
Conservative Anthony Mangnall, who has been MP of Totnes and South Devon since 2019, garnered 15,413 votes.
Reform UK candidate Michael Bagley polled 6,363 votes, reflecting the national sentiment with huge swings to the party to the detriment of the Conservatives.
Turnout for the South Devon constituency was 68.01% with 49,146 votes cast from an electorate of 72,261 .
This is down from the 2019 GeneralElection when turnout in South Devon was 74.97%