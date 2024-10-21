If you care about your community, want to help improve people’s lives and feel strongly that the voices of residents should be heard, you could have what it takes to become your area’s next county councillor.
The next county council elections are in May next year, and to help potential candidates understand the role and a councillor’s responsibilities, Devon County Council (DCC) is inviting the public to sign up for an information session.
The two sessions, which you can attend either in person or online, are on Tuesday, 10 December at 5pm and Thursday, 16 January at 9am, and they are a chance to gain an insight into the life of an elected member.
The County Returning Officer, Maria Price, and the council’s Democratic Services team will be on hand to answer any questions you might have on the role such as the commitment needed, support and the training provided.
It’s all part of DCC’s commitment to have a diverse and representative local council, with councillors from a variety of backgrounds bringing their varied experiences to the heart of the decision-making process.
The council has also published a special edition of its Connect Me newsletter, with lots of information about being a councillor, to give you an idea about the role, what it involves, and who can be a councillor. You can see the Connect Me Special Edition online: www.content.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKDEVONCC/bulletins/3b93b9c.
Maria Price, Director of Legal and Democratic Services and County Returning Officer said: “Being a councillor is a varied and rewarding role and a fantastic way to give back to your community.
“We want councillors from a variety of backgrounds who reflect the communities that they serve.
“The role can be managed flexibly alongside other commitments, such as employment, studying or caring and you do not need to join a political party.
“You don’t need any specific experience or qualifications, just energy, passion and a commitment to making a difference and I invite you to join us at one of the information sessions to find out more.”
To register your interest in advance either visit www.devon.cc/beacouncillor or contact the Democratic Services team at [email protected] or call 01392 380 547.