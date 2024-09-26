Devon’s Liberal Democrats are uniting in an effort to secure more funding for education in the county. Honiton and Sidmouth MP Richard Foord claimed that the current funding formula “disadvantages rural schools” and insists that it is time for a thorough review.
“It will be something I pursue along with my new MP colleagues,” Foord said. “We now have six Liberal Democrat MPs in Devon, and we will use our collective weight to push Devon’s case for fairer education funding.”
Currently, the minimum funding per pupil stands at £4,610 for primary schools and £5,995 for secondary schools. School funding in total is determined by 14 factors, including deprivation, small and remote schools, and additional costs related to school premises, such as split sites. However, despite provisions for smaller, rural schools, larger urban schools tend to receive more funding.
Foord pointed out that the quality of education in urban areas has improved significantly due to this higher level of investment. Unfortunately, rural counties like Devon have been left behind, as the current funding model does not adequately address the challenges faced by these areas.
Foord’s comments followed a meeting with Devon County Council’s chief executive, Donna Manson, and council leader James McInnes (Conservative, Hatherleigh and Chagford). Manson recently voiced her concerns at a council meeting, stating that Devon’s education funding falls short by £23 million annually compared to other authorities. She expressed a desire to work with Devon’s new MPs to address this gap.
Devon has long been part of the F40 group, representing the 40 lowest-funded local authorities in England. The group has consistently argued that the current education funding formula is unfair and disadvantages areas like Devon. Earlier this year, the F40 group, which included long-serving Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter, managed to secure a parliamentary debate on education funding.
They stressed the need for reform, while also addressing the growing crisis in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) funding.
Devon’s SEND deficit has become a pressing issue, standing at over £163 million last year.
The council reached an agreement with the Department for Education, which will provide £95 million over nine years. However, the authority must still make savings and work to reduce the deficit as part of the deal.