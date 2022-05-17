Police seek witnesses to Ivybridge assault

Police investigating an assault in Ivybridge are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers received reports of an assault in the car park in Erme Court, at around 6.55pm, on Friday April 15.

Two young teenage girls were approached by a teenaged boy.

One of the girls sustained facial and head injuries, which required hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male aged between 15 and 18 years old, around 5ft 10in to 6ft tall, of slim build with dark brown, crew cut style hair.

He was wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.