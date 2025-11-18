Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a road traffic collision which saw a vehicle collide with a house.
Officers were called at around 5.30pm on Thursday November 13 following a report of the collision on A396 at Bickleigh.
It was reported that the vehicle sustained damage and also caused damage to the house, before failing to stop and being driven away.
Parts left at the scene appear to indicate that the vehicle involved was a VW Touareg, silver/grey in colour.
Anybody who was in the area at the time and saw a damaged vehicle, or who has relevant dash-cam footage is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting log 610 of November 13.
