Police are seeking witnesses after a mini passenger train was deliberately derailed on Kingsbridge Quay.
The incident happened between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on April 8.
A group of youths placed rocks and stones on the track to derail the small train, an attraction run by Kingsbridge & District Light Railway Co.
The train was carrying passengers, both adults and children, at the time. Fortunately no-one was injured.
The four youths then rode their bikes at speed around the train causing distress to the volunteer driver and those on board.
Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for anyone who captured the incident on dashcam or phone footage to contact them.
Please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50250089344.