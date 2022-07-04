Police seek assault witnesses

Police are seeking witnesses after a man sustained a serious head injury following an assault in Totnes High Street on Sunday.

The victim was treated in hospital for his injury, following reports of an assault in the town centre at around 3.45pm.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police investigating reports of an assault in Totnes are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Officers received reports of an assault in High Street, Totnes, at around 3.45pm on Sunday 3 July, in which a man sustained a serious head injury, which required hospital treatment.

“Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the vicinity of High Street and the surrounding roads for the relevant time.