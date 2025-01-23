Devon & Cornwall Police has released the name and image of a man wanted in connection with a fatal incident on West Hoe Road in Plymouth last night (Wednesday, January 22).
A woman in her 40s was found injured in the street and taken to hospital, where she was sadly pronounced deceased.
Paul Antony Butler, 53, is wanted in connection with the fatal incident and the ongoing murder investigation.
Butler is described as a white male, approximately 6ft 5ins tall, of proportionate build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.
Officers are conducting enquiries to locate him and are appealing for the public to provide any sightings or information regarding his whereabouts.
Detective Inspector Rob Smith said: “Cordons are in place, and police units remain in the area.
“At this time, the suspect remains at large, and a major response is underway.
“We have taken the step of releasing an image of a man we need to identify in connection with the murder investigation.
“We believe this man could be armed and dangerous, so we are advising the public not to approach him under any circumstances and to immediately call 999 if you see him.”
Anyone who sees Butler is urged not to approach him but to call the police on 999, quoting log 756 of 22 January.