Kate Doison, a frontline police officer from West Charleton, is on a mission to raise £500 for Climbing Out — a charity she has called a “lifeline” during one of the darkest periods of her life.
“A year ago,” Kate shares, “I was thrown a curveball. Years of unprocessed trauma, continuous stress and further trauma from my job... all came crashing down on me.”
After being diagnosed with complex PTSD and burnout, Kate admits she wore a smile in public while “falling apart behind closed doors.” It wasn’t until she found Climbing Out that she began to emerge from what she describes as a “deep hole.”
“Some extended a hand, others passed me a ladder — and some just sat with me in my hole, offering me the space and tools to find my own way out,” she says.
Now determined to ensure others can access the same life-changing support, Kate has already raised over £400 toward her goal. Sharing her story publicly, she says, is a bigger challenge than any physical one — though she adds that she is open to being set one if it helps raise awareness.
Climbing Out is a UK-based charity that runs five-day residential programmes for people who have experienced life-changing trauma, injury or mental health struggles. Through a combination of outdoor activities, personal development, and a strong peer community, the charity helps participants rebuild confidence, self-esteem and direction in life. Its mission is to help people stop surviving and start living again.
To support Kate’s fundraiser or learn more about the work of Climbing Out, visit her GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-for-climbing-out.
