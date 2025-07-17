A unique collaboration between Dartmoor-based artist Glen Middleham and the Barn Owl Trust has resulted in the launch of a jigsaw puzzle and limited-edition fine art print that commemorates the charity’s 40th anniversary of their first Barn Owl release on 28 July – and tells its remarkable story piece by piece.
Glen Middleham, co-founder of Jam Contemporary Art in Ashburton, has created a stunning collage artwork exclusively for the charity, which works to protect wild Barn Owls through conservation, education, provision of information, research and sanctuary.
Now available as a 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle – and also as a limited-edition fine art print – the artwork weaves together vintage Barn Owl Trust promotional materials, some dating back to the 1980s, along with quotes, slogans, facts and imagery. The result is a captivating scene of a Barn Owl preparing to hunt at dusk. Viewed from a distance, the image forms a striking portrait of a Barn Owl; up close, it reveals fascinating fragments from the charity’s history.
Reflecting on the project, Glen says: “I remember the Barn Owl Trust visiting my primary school – it was the first time I’d seen a Barn Owl in real life. Since then, I’ve been fascinated by birds, especially owls. Supporting the charity’s vital work through my art is an incredibly exciting prospect.
”Barn Owl Trust co-founder and trustee, Frances Ramsden, adds: “We’ve collaborated with Glen to raise vital funds, as we don’t receive government support and rely entirely on donations and the funds we can raise. That’s why this wonderful puzzle and print are so important – they celebrate 40 years of our conservation work, and every single one sold will help support the next chapter.”
The puzzle and print are available to purchase online via the Barn Owl Trust website and in person at The Jam Gallery on North Street in Ashburton. All proceeds will go towards the charity’s ongoing work protecting Barn Owls and their habitats across the UK.
