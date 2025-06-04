Police are appealing for witnesses and information in connection with reports of graffiti in Totnes, Civic Square.
Damage is believed to have been caused by two individuals sometime between 10.45pm and 10.50pm on April 27.
Anyone with information or CCTV in the area is asked to contact police via the Devon & Cornwall Police website or by calling 101 quoting 50250312986
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at:
www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Crimestoppers are an independent charity that gives you the power to speak up and stop crime, 100 per cent anonymously. They don’t judge. They just listen to what you know, and pass it on for you.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.