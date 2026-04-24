Police continue to crack down on speeding motorists and other driving offences in an effort to make the roads of South Devon safer.
Officers carried out an operation from 5pm on Friday, April 17 to 3am on Saturday, April 18.
Inspector Wes Watkins, of Devon & Cornwall Police, helped organise the operation and took part.
He said: “This was another successful road safety initiative and we stopped a total of 33 vehicles.
The vast majority of drivers stick to the rules and stay safe but there are some who flout the law and we want them to know they will not get away with it. They are putting themselves and other road users in danger by taking risks.”
Devon & Cornwall Police focus on saving lives and preventing the Fatal Five driving offences with plenty of positive engagement with drivers.
The Fatal Five are: Driving while distracted, Speeding, Driving without a seatbelt, Drink/drug drive and Being unfit to drive
Locally tickets were issued for:
Driving at 42mph in a 30mph zone – issued by RPU in South Hams
Driving at 100mph in 70mph zone – issues by Patrol on the A38 Ivybridge
Several drivers were issued with words of advice from police, four for having vehicle lights out and one for anti-social driving.
Two vehicles were seized for having no insurance and one vehicle was searched after an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) hit by Patrol officers in South Hams.
On Saturday evening (April 18) police arrested a further four suspected drink/drug drivers across South Devon.
There were several arrests elsewhere in South Devon.
Anyone concerned about another driver’s behaviour can report either by calling 101 or online at: https://tinyurl.com/3byvbjtj
Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
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