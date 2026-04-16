A South Hams business has stepped into the national spotlight after helping launch a brand-new children’s television series aimed at sparking curiosity about the natural world.
Amrit Madhoo, co-owner of South Devon Chilli Farm, features in the first episode of What’s in My Plant Pot?, a new year-long series for Cbeebies, which aired on 6 April 2026.
Filmed in Bristol last year and produced by Gold Wala, the 10-minute episode explores the world of chillies alongside a group of eager young participants known as the “Fact Pack.”
“They asked really good questions,” said Amrit. “The kids had no idea what plant was brought in, but they could ask whatever they wanted.
“There was a mix of ages and they were all really inquisitive. Unlike previous generations, kids nowadays know all about chillies, so they were asking some pretty advanced questions.”
After being invited onto the show, the team at South Devon Chilli Farm began growing plants specifically for filming. The star of the show ended up being a “Chilly Chilli” plant — mild, non-spicy variety safe for children to handle.
The episode combines hands-on learning with tasting sessions, as the Fact Pack sampled chilli jam with bread and chilli chocolate. “Both went down a treat,” Amrit said. “But obviously the chocolate completely disappeared.”
The programme also introduces young viewers to how chillies are grown, offers a brief history of the plant, and even explains why milk helps cool the heat — all while encouraging children to join in at home with a chilli-themed pop quiz.
Amrit’s wife and co-owner, Jenny, also appears in the programme during a segment filmed at the farm itself.
“I must say, it’s a really entertaining series even for adults,” Amrit added. “We’ve watched it quite a few times now with our daughter, who gets very excited seeing us on TV. I’m a bit biased, but I think the kids engaged most with the chillies.”
While the farm is no stranger to recognition — having won several food awards and featured on Gardeners' World — Amrit says this experience feels different.
“We’re attracting a different demographic, and it shows a more genuine side of the business that validates our ethos,” he said. “We’re a family farm at the heart of it.”
Following the broadcast, the farm has welcomed an increase in visitors, particularly families during the Easter half-term holidays.
One visitor said they had seen the episode the day before whilst on holiday in the area, so “had to visit”.
“I think the show is going to do really well,” Amrit said. “Getting kids to think and get excited about growing and what they’re eating is really important. The more we can push kids into growing and give more appropriate insight to learn, the better.”
Describing the overall experience as “good fun,” Amrit hopes the programme will inspire a new generation to get their hands dirty, and perhaps even develop a taste for something a little bit spicy.
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