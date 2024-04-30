Police have made two further arrests following the serious assault on Fore Street in Ivybridge.
Officers were called out around 9.30pm on Sunday April 28 to reports of a fight between several men. Police and Ambulance attended and found a man in his 50s with a suspected stab wound.
He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.
Another man was also taken to hospital with knife wounds.
He has since been discharged from hospital.
A 30 year old man from Ivybridge, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.
A 53-year-old man from Ivybridge has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and is also in the cells.
A 35-year-old man from Ivybridge was arrested yesterday on suspicion of affray and has since been released on police bail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 751 April 28.