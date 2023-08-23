Police are appealing to the public to help identify a woman who died in Torquay on Monday morning (August 22).
The South Western Ambulance services attended the scene of an incident at Ilsham Marine Drive after the woman suffered a medical episode.
Roads were closed to allow an air ambulance ambulance to land, but despite the best efforts of first responders the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Inspector Katy Deer said enquiries were continuing but her death was not being treated as suspicious.
However, she added: “At this time the woman remains unidentified and we are appealing to the public to assist us with identifying her to allow us to also locate and inform next of kin.”
Known local missing people have been eliminated from police enquiries.
The woman is described as a white female, aged between 50 and 60 years of age, with a tanned complexion, medium spiked black/grey hair, medium build and about five feet, five inches tall.
She was wearing a navy blue t-shirt which had the print of four Alaskan Huskies on the front (one large husky at the top of the t-shirt with three smaller huskies underneath) and a logo with 'WILD' on thebottom right. She was also wearing bright yellow Solomon Speed Cross Pro trainers.
She was also wearing faded light blue denim jeans and a grey/tan knitted cardigan, and was in possession of a large 'blue bag for life' with an 'Ice Age' the movie motif.
Anyone able to assist the police with identifying this person should contact the force via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50230229534.