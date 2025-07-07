Staff at a much-loved dogs and cats home in Plymouth say they are “relieved” and “grateful” after the city council stepped in to secure a piece of land at the entrance to their premises to prevent it from going to auction.
Supporters of Gables raised more than £10,000 to purchase the 0.3-acre grass verge at Merafield Road after National Highways put it up for auction, but there was concern that the charity would be outbid with the level of interest expressed.
Plymouth City Council announced this week it was able to buy the land before the auction date, which meant the cost to the charity was “very low”.
Gables has agreed to underwrite the costs and will acquire the site for the price paid by the council and professional fees.
Gables manager Claire Sparkes said it would all be covered by the money raised through the appeal, with no cost to the taxpayer, and she would be “forever grateful” to the public who donated.
“It’s a huge relief. This has been hanging over our heads for months. When we heard the news, we were overjoyed and really grateful to the council for its support.
Gables first made enquiries to acquire the tiny piece of land created when the Merafield Road bridge was replaced back in 2016, but nothing came to fruition.
Labour councillor for Plymstock Radford, Daniel Steel, who wrote to the CEO of National Highways expressing concern over the sale and got full support from the full council in his motion to recognise the important work of the charity, said: “I couldn’t stand by and let this happen. When I found out National Highways were planning to auction off the land next to Gables, as the local councillor, I knew I had to step in.
“I’m over the moon that the council has stepped in to buy the land, giving Gables the security they need."
