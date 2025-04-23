University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust have reached a milestone with the construction of the Plymouth Community Diagnostic Centre as concrete frame takes shape at Colin Campbell Court. This state-of-the-art facility, spanning 3 floors, is set to provide high quality diagnostic testing for our patients in Plymouth and the surrounding areas.
The decision to build the Community Diagnostic Centre in the city centre supports our aim to make it easier for people to access diagnostic tests without having to travel to Derriford Hospital. With convenient access to public transport and parking, the facility will be open from 8am until 8pm Monday to Friday.
Plymouth Community Diagnostic Centre will provide access to over 14 types of tests, including CT, MRI, Ultrasound and X-ray as well as ECHO, ECG and EEG.
Nicki Collas, Associate Director, Future Hospital Programme said: “To see the construction of the concrete frame is a really significant milestone for us.
“This building will improve health by offering convenient and accessible diagnostic services closer to patients' homes, leading to earlier and faster diagnoses and quicker and more effective treatment, potentially saving lives.
“The city centre location will help reduce pressure on Derriford hospital, will improve patient outcomes, and address health inequalities in the city”.
Councillor Mary Aspinall, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “This is great to see: real progress on a centre that could help save lives in Plymouth and certainly radically improve people’s health. Diagnostic tests play such an important role in helping our NHS identify issues and treat them early on.
“Having access in the city centre to an array of tests is so important for our residents, especially those living in nearby neighbourhoods of Stonehouse, Millbay and Devonport.
“If we want to make Plymouth a great place to grow up and grow old, having better access to health facilities is key! It’s brilliant to see so much progress at this very important site.”