Fusion Lifestyle, the community leisure charity that operates across South Hams, is offering residents free community open days to celebrate its 25th anniversary this Saturday (26 April).
Open days will take place at Dartmouth Leisure Centre, Ivybridge Leisure Centre, Quayside Leisure Centre and Totnes Leisure Centre. Free swim assessments will be available at three of the centres on the day as Fusion aims to help all children and adults learn this potentially life-saving skill.
30% of children leave primary school unable to swim 25m unaided, and last year a quarter of state primary schools offered either none or less than ten lessons per pupil. Fusion's Swim School is already helping over 19,000 students learn everything from swimming basics to more advanced skills across 15 age and ability groups.
Residents are invited to explore the facilities and splash-tastic activities on offer. What’s better? All funds raised will go to YoungMinds, the mental health charity for children and young people.
Swim teachers will be on hand to meet families and individuals ready to learn to swim at the open days and there will be plenty more to enjoy on the day too.
The Open Day programmes at each centre will include:
Dartmouth Leisure Centre Open Day 9am – 3pm
12.30pm: Fun & Floats session
Soft Play
Ivybridge Leisure Centre Open Day 9.30am – 3pm
11am – 11.15: Free swim assessments
Soft Play
The café will be open at the centre on the day
Quayside Leisure Centre Open Day 11am – 3.30pm
11am, 11.15am, 11.30am and 11.45am: Free swim assessments
Soft play and bouncy fun all day
Totnes Leisure Centre Open Day 9.30am – 3pm
9.30am, 10am, 10.30am and 11am: Free swim assessments
12.45pm: Half price inflatable session
2pm: Half price inflatable session
Chloe’s Cake Van will also be at the centre and there will be a special guest visit from Ollie the Octopus
The café will be open at the centre on the day
Big and little kids alike are allowed to join the fun. Whether it is learning a new skill, running around the soft play or a fresh cup of coffee, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Anthony Cawley, Fusion’s CEO, commented, “Keeping active with inclusive and accessible sport and leisure that promotes good health, vitality and wellbeing has been at the heart of what we do for the last 25 years at Fusion. We can’t wait to celebrate this milestone by inviting our communities into our centres to enjoy the facilities and find out how they can have fun getting active and living healthy lifestyles. We will be raising much needed money for a great cause too, supporting YoungMinds, the mental health charity for children and young people.”
All sessions are bookable by downloading the Fusion Lifestyle app - and if the birthday celebration inspires you to get active, download a free three day pass here.