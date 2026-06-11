Plymouth Armed Forces Day returns on Saturday, June 27.
The free, family-friendly event offers a full day of displays, parades, hands-on activities and live entertainment.
Explore interactive military equipment and vehicles from all three services, including the dive tank, specialist maritime craft, desk-top flight simulators and weapon systems.
There’s a variety of STEM activities for all ages and demonstrations from REORG Jiu Jitsu, RMVCC Band and Drill, and Junior Field Gun tournaments.
The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight with perform a spectacular flypast over Plymouth Hoe.
Visit the Veterans’ Village for advice, support and recruitment opportunities.
There’s live music throughout the day, with a free evening concert, 5.30pm to 10.30pm featuring Marmalade, The Vibes, Riviera Dogs and a show-stopping finale from Authentic Elton.
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