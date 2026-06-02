Open Farm Sunday is happening this Sunday, June 7 celebrating the very best of British farming this British Farming Fortnight.
You can visit Wonwell Court Farm at Kingston TQ74EX.
Entry is free and you can visit between 11am and 2pm
Wonwell Court Farm is a 500 acre family run farm, with 120 Holstein Friesian cows milked through a robotic milking system. All the calves are reared here as either dairy replacements or finished for beef on an Angus contract.
Some of the land is in permanent grass used to graze the young stock over the summer.
The rest is rotational cropped between grass, maize and cereals. This is all used to feed the whole herd of around 370 head.
They will be opening up the Robotic Milking area for the public to see first hand the cows being milked and will be on hand to explain the process.
There will also be display boards sharing the farms history and how a dairy cow is cared for.
Arla, the milk cooperative are also planning on attending with some displays and some produce.
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