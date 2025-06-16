Plymouth Argyle Football Club plans to improve its first team training facilities by expanding the Harpers Football Centre near Home Park. The club is securing land once known as Peverell Park, a former cricket pitch, to add a new grass pitch and upgrade existing ones.
This would centralise first team activities in one area, helping the club operate more efficiently and provide a better environment for players and staff. Plymouth Argyle is seeking pre-application advice from Plymouth City Council on its masterplan, which includes extending the club’s ground at Home Park.
The club aims to enhance sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint. The proposals also include community use improvements and upgrades to the Central Park area. Harpers Football Centre, named after former goalkeeper Bill Harper, was acquired by Argyle in 2023.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.