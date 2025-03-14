Partners from the Freeport came together on Thursday, March 13, to mark the start of work on the spine road, which will connect to the Freeport’s largest tax site at Langage, near Plymouth, and unlock almost eight hectares of employment land.
The Devon County Council scheme is a 360-metre single-carriageway road extending the existing Kingsway Road/Holland Road, close to Langage Power Station. It will also provide a footway on the western side, with a bi-directional cycle path on the opposite side. The road will be constructed by Cormac and is due for completion by December 2025.
The County Council is also progressing with designs for a second phase of the spine road, which will unlock a further 16 hectares of employment land.
Together, this highway infrastructure represents an investment of £4 million, funded by the UK Government as part of the PASD Freeport seed capital programme, and £8.27 million from Devon County Council.
PASD Freeport is one of twelve Freeports in the UK and is a partnership between Plymouth City Council, South Hams District Council, Devon County Council, and the private sector. It is injecting £25 million of capital funding into infrastructure projects like the Langage Spine road, enabling business development and attracting new investment to help unlock the Freeport’s full potential to support economic growth for Plymouth, South Devon, and the wider region.
Devon County Council Chairman, Councillor John Hart, said: “It’s good to see work starting on this important link at Langage. It’s more than just a road – it opens up opportunities for businesses to grow and create employment in the region. This is the first phase of a much larger development that will take place in future with the support of government funding, and we’re pleased to continue working closely with our Freeport partners.”
Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: “This is a significant investment in our local economy and in local jobs. The work on infrastructure, such as this road at Langage, illustrates how all of the Freeport partners are working closely together to ensure the Freeport is a success."
Richard May, CEO of Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, said: “The Freeport's seed capital programme was designed to unlock long-planned employment space and growth opportunities in South Hams with essential infrastructure projects. "My thanks go to all involved in making this happen – in particular, Devon County Council, landowners Carlton Power, the Freeport Team, and the Accountable Body. It is great to see the contract awarded and this project getting underway.”
Councillor John Birch, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Economic Development, Commercial Strategy and Governance, said: “Today is a crucial step towards boosting the future of South Hams’ jobs and business opportunities. Much of the Freeport is a designated employment site, and the delivery of this critical infrastructure is the key to unlocking development, the buildings, and the companies that will fill them. We welcome the start of work on this road and infrastructure, as it heralds a new era of employment and investment for the South Hams."
PASD Freeport has three tax sites at South Yard, Langage, and Sherford, as well as opportunities to develop customs sites within its outer boundary. It aims to play a vital role in Devon’s economic growth.