After a pretty stormy weekend the sun made a guest appearance at Stoke Fleming’s146th Annual Show on August Bank Holiday Monday, much to the relief of all concerned.
Competition was hot as there were 142 entrants exhibiting 690 entries over the 157 classes on offer.
A great day was had by all the exhibitors and visitors alike with a full afternoon of entertainment on offer plus the ever- popular Children’s Sports programme.
The Committee would like to thank everyone involved in helping stage such a great day, including all the local businesses that participated or donated raffle prizes.
The show also featured stalls and a licenced bar.
The Society is edging ever closer to celebrating their 150th Anniversary so will definitely be doing it all in 2025 when the date will be Monday August 2.
You’re invited to save the date in your diary, come along and join in the fun.