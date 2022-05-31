Platinum Jubilee window display fit for a Queen

Flying corgis, bunting galore and the chance to look like The Queen – one eyecatching shop window dressed for the Platinum Jubilee has it all.

Browser’s patriotic window display is the brainchild of Emily Farrell, the talented manager of the popular bookshop in Dartmouth’s quirky Foss Street.

Festooned with Union Jack bunting; red, white and blue balloons; and cute, cool and cheeky corgis framing a showcase of royally themed books, the window also features an interactive aspect.

Emily has painted an image of the seated Queen with a bejewelled staff in hand, resplendent in a white ermine gown and wearing regal purple crown, but left the face blank so customers can stand behind the image and put their face where Her Majesty’s would be for a royally posed snap!

“Lots of people have been taking their photo as The Queen,” Emily laughed.