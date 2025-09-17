As the evenings draw in and summer flowers begin to fade, many gardens start to look a little bare. But autumn doesn’t have to mean the end of colour.
According to Neil Thomas, owner of FirePit.co.uk, September is the perfect time to plant flowers that thrive in cooler weather.
“A lot of people put the tools away once summer’s over, but that’s when some plants are just getting started,” Thomas says. “Get them in the soil now and you’ll have weeks of colour ahead.”
Here are three flowers he recommends planting now to keep your garden looking vibrant through autumn and beyond.
Chrysanthemums
Chrysanthemums offer a wide range of rich colours that can brighten up borders and containers just when summer flowers are fading.
Chrysanthemums do best in the brightest spot you can give them with well-drained soil – sitting in water is one of the quickest ways for the roots to rot.
Deadheading spent flowers helps new buds appear, while dividing the plants every few years keeps them healthy.
Pansies
Cheerful and hardy, pansies are tougher than they look. With bold colours and striking patterns, they’re ideal for keeping pots and beds lively in the cooler months.
They grow best with morning sun. Keep the soil evenly moist but not waterlogged – a layer of mulch helps maintain the balance and protects roots during sudden cold snaps. Pinching off faded flowers also encourages new ones to form.
Asters
If you want a burst of late-season colour, plant asters. Their daisy-like blooms come in shades of purple, pink, blue and white – and they’re also a lifeline for bees and butterflies when food sources are scarce.
Asters benefit from a similar routine to chrysanthemums – dividing them every few years keeps the plants vigorous and flowering well. Cutting them back after blooming also helps maintain a neat shape.
Thomas adds that a little compost at planting gives them a strong start, while good light and air circulation helps prevent mildew.
