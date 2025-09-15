The Malborough Horticultural Society, incorporating South Huish, held its 91st annual show, at the village hall last Saturday.
“Exhibits were amazing across flowers, veg, homecraft, photography, floral art and the junior sections, raising £1,336 in just over two hours” said Secretary & Treasurer Keith Steer.
The exhibitors triumphing in these classes were Bob Gould, Mike Bowles and Terry Reeves. They took several trophies, a blue ribbon and two certificates of merit between them.
The overall local champion for 2025 winning the prestigious Vereker Cup, for most points in the entire show was Keith Steer who also secured trophies for cottagers’ dahlias, photography, preserves, cookery handicrafts and wines with his 32 first prizes.
The Overbeck Cup, for Cottagers vegetables was won by Suzie Young and the Open vegetable classes were dominated by Mike Hine from Loddiswell.
In the handicraft section Rita Fairchild won the painting cup with an outstanding picture and the hobby cup was won by Abi Marshall-Smith with some incredible socks, whilst the overall winners were shared between Jane Vaughan and Keith.
Another well-established exhibitor was Jackie Case who triumphed in the floral art classes with some delightful floral interpretations with Christine Collins hot on her heels as runner up by 1 point.
The junior sections were also attracting some very creative exhibits and the awards were won by sister Betsy and Maisy Young.
The committee, judges and honoured guests celebrated their show at The Cottage Hotel for luncheon, before the show was opened, and all stood, beforehand, to observe a minute’s silence in memory of a huge supporter the late Clive Parsons.
The trophies were awarded, at the end of the day, by President Pat Janes.
The society was very grateful to the many volunteers, who are not committee members, who help stage and dismantle the show and man sideshows during the day.
The judges who also gave their time and efforts free of charge and were Ricky Hoskin, Bill Radmore & Ian Jenkins (flowers), Sheila Glanville & Joe Wallis (vegetables), Cynthia Morgan (floral art and Juniors), Angela Hickman (homecraft), Jeremy Willcocks (photography), Adrienne Blake (handicrafts) and Luis Hernaiz (wines)
