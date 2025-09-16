Former Dartmouth Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), Niall Walshe, has secured a deal with Illinois-based Kharis Christian Publishing for his book ‘Powerless and Irrelevant: How Society Sees the Church and How to Radically Change That View’, due for release on 3 October.
Walshe was advised that American publishers rarely take on unknown British authors, but Kharis Publishing quickly responded to his submission. The book argues that churches often mis-teach the Christian Gospel, leaving even regular worshippers with little idea of what Biblical Christianity offers.
His faith has taken him from helping young homeless people in London to two years in Uganda, creating projects aimed at rural self-sufficiency. He has also taught and preached in churches across the UK, as well as in Russia, Romania, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Niall explains, “My life was transformed by what the Bible teaches. What happened to me should be the norm for all Christians – as New Testament Bible teachings illustrate.” Niall added, “I long to see the Church biblically empowered once again – with all the benefits that will bring for individual Christians and for our wider society in these deeply troubled times.”
One reviewer, a Torquay church deacon, described the book as offering “a more accurate understanding of many Scriptures,” adding that it “totally transformed” their outlook.
To accompany the launch, Walshe is offering half-day teaching events for churches across Devon and the South West. Interested groups can email him at [email protected].
Although published in the US, the book will be available in the UK from 3 October via Amazon, Waterstones, Christian bookshops and directly from the author.
