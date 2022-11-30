He said: “I think this could have a huge impact on our community. There isn’t a safe, dedicated area for anyone using a wheeled device to practice and develop their skills. The park is aimed at beginners to intermediates to encourage people to take up a new pastime proven to improve mental and physical health. I am sure some only envisage the skaters found on the town square will use it, but that’s just not true. Spend any time at a purpose built skatepark and you will be able to see what a diverse and inclusive culture it encourages. There is really no age limit on such a facility. Plus its free! Once it’s up and running we plan on running some lessons with qualified coaches.”