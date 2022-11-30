A crowdfunding scheme is underway to raise funds for a new skatepark in Kingsbridge.
The initiative will see a revamp of the current skatepark in Kingsbridge, creating a community space where people of all ages can use the facilities.
The front runner of the scheme is Adam Sherring, the owner of Habit in Kingsbridge. This project is a new and exciting experience for him. He said: “I have never worked on anything like this before, so (I’m) learning as I go! I studied sports development at university, which may have helped in some way, but I’m really just feeling my way with the support of councillors, committee members and Wheelscape.”
The journey stated back in March 2021, where Adam was approached for a new skatepark in Kingsbridge. He said: “I decided to take on this project as I have seen how past facilities either have been torn down or poorly executed. Most towns and villages have a wheeled sports facility and Kingsbridge deserves one of its own, especially considering we have 20 thousand people living in or around the area. It’s important to stress that his is aimed at all members of the community who wish to use any wheeled device or just need to somewhere to socialise. We plan to include a dedicated social area for all to enjoy, something desperately needed in the town.”
Those campaigning for the skatepark have since recruited the park building giant Wheelscape to aid their plan, which Adam described as “one of the best park builders in the business”.
The total cost of the project is £250,000. So far, the team have raised £100,000 and they hope to raise a further £30,000 towards the building cost through their crowdfunder. If successful, they will then approach the National Lottery to fund the rest.
Adam expressed the importance of having a place like this for the community, highlighting both the mental and physical benefits.
He said: “I think this could have a huge impact on our community. There isn’t a safe, dedicated area for anyone using a wheeled device to practice and develop their skills. The park is aimed at beginners to intermediates to encourage people to take up a new pastime proven to improve mental and physical health. I am sure some only envisage the skaters found on the town square will use it, but that’s just not true. Spend any time at a purpose built skatepark and you will be able to see what a diverse and inclusive culture it encourages. There is really no age limit on such a facility. Plus its free! Once it’s up and running we plan on running some lessons with qualified coaches.”
The current skatepark in Kingsbridge has fallen into disrepair and isn’t a place that encourages positive socialisation and exercise. A new skatepark would give young people a safe place to spend time with their friends and learn a new skill.
Adam continued: “The recent pandemic has taken its toll on peoples mental and physical health, and we don’t yet know its full impact. Physical activities are an important part of remedying any decline in this area. A free-to-use local facility where you can ride solo or with friends should be an absolute staple feature of any community.”
The team considered alternative sites, but soon realised that renovating the current site was the best option as it is located the requisite distance from housing. They have a constituted community group, of which Adam is the Chairman, and have been creating online promotional content to encourage support and funding from local people.
Adam said: “Spend some time on our social media channels and you will see how far we have come. We have an increased footprint and initial concept of the park, provided by our chosen park builder Wheelscape. We have raised a significant amount of funds already but need our communities help to raise a bit more and prove to Sport England and the National Lottery that we are in this together.”
More information about the park can be find on the skatepark’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/kingsbridgeskatepark