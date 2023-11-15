Plans for the new skate park in Totnes are now progressing well after coming to a standstill for several years.
A survey by South Hams District Council showed people were overwhelmingly in favour of keeping it where it is at Borough Park.
Commenting on the Totnes Skatepark Community Facebook page, administrator Jo Sweett said: ‘‘This was what I pushed for in the summer of 2020 so I do feel frustrated (being polite) that it’s taken 3.5 years to get back to the same place – literally.
‘‘It is good news that it will remain in the place loved by majority of skaters.’
Next comes the planning permission which is likely to be discussed by SHCD planning committee either next month or in January 2024.
Cllr Victor Abbott, South Hams District Councils, Executive Member for Community Services and Leisure, said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to take part in our survey. We had 180 responses and there was a clear preference shown by local residents to progress the proposal for a new skatepark in the existing location.
“Council staff are currently applying for a ‘Certificate for Lawfulness as Permitted Development’ which we hope to get by early 2024.
“Since the survey we have received new contact from local residents who are enthusiastic about fundraising towards the shortfall in funding. We will be working closely with them to develop their ideas. It is encouraging to see the continued interest in seeing this project through to completion.”
Jo said: ‘‘It provides a space for both skaters and young people of all genders and skaters of all ages to engage in skateboarding, scooting, BMXing.
“A group of skaters and supporters have been fundraising for almost 10 years now acknowledging that Totnes deserves modern and competitive facility.”
Maverick is the company contracted by South Hams to provide this and they will be helping with the outstanding fundraising process. The rebuild is now expected to cost around £250,000 and £100,000 has already been raised.
Mayor of Totnes Cllr Emily Price said: “I am delighted to hear that plans for the skate park are still moving forward and very much hope we can see sufficient funds secured and work started as progress.
“It has been saddening for many to see it take so long to resolve the issues surrounding this project. The young people of Totnes deserve decent provision”.
Skater Simon French said: ‘‘I’ve had involvement in the skatepark for eight years, in various forms. It’s great that there is finally an agreed design, and that it is being retained in the existing position.
‘‘I’m very excited to get involved in the fundraising for the project, which should provide a long overdue, and much needed, high-quality skate facility for the town.
‘‘Totnes is quite behind the curve on youth facilities, given its size and transport links, so it will be great to get it funded and move on to the development stage, sooner rather than later. It’s going to make a huge difference to the youth of the town and to families, and also to old aged skaters like myself!’’