There will be two road closures locally that may cause minor disruption to travel.
Starting on Sunday, May 12, Island Street will be closed for a maximum of five days.
The closure is due to the installation of photovoltaic cells, which require scaffolding to be in place.
The alternative signed route for vehicles will be via - Gould Road, Shadycombe Road and Church Street.
The second road closure will start on Monday, May 13 and will affect Buckley Street. The alternative signed route for vehicles will be via - Market Street Salcombe.
Both works are expected to last five days and will end on Thursday, May 16.