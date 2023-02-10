Buckfast Abbey has expanded its hospitality offering with the launch of new pizzeria, San Benedetto’s
With a tasty selection of quick and easy Italian meals on offer both to eat-in and take-away, the new restaurant will provide Buckfast Abbey’s 250,000 plus annual visitors and the local community with a wider choice of dining options to enjoy – right on the edge of Dartmoor National Park.
Adding to the abbey’s popular Grange Restaurant and on-site restaurant in the Northgate House Hotel, the new pizzeria gives visitors greater choice with both new and traditional selection of Italian pizzas to choose from such as margherita, pepperoni, carne festa, frutti di mare, spaghetti bolognaise, vegetariano and hawaiana.
To accompany the pizzas, the restaurant also offers a variety small plates and side dishes including antipasto misto, garlic and mozzarella flat breads.
And for sweet tooths dinersa, there’ a selection of wild gelato desserts to savour afterwards.
Father Abbot David Charlesworth said: “As a home to a community of Roman Catholic Benedictine Monks, hospitality has always been central to life here at Buckfast Abbey.
“It’s a real pleasure to enhance our hospitality offering further with the exciting launch of a new pizzeria, which has been aptly named San Benedetto’s – the Italian translation of St Benedict.
“With capacity to cater for up to 40 covers, we look forward to welcoming more visitors to the Abbey this year to enjoy a delectable variety of food and drink.”
The new pizzeria will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4pm to 10pm, and Saturdays from 12pm to 10pm.