The Persimmon Charitable Foundation has launched a new open application programme for charities and community groups that are focused on social mobility.
A total of £200,000 is available, with applications now open for two £50,000 donations, which will be awarded in May.
A second round of funding will open in June, with an additional two £50,000 donations awarded in September.
The latest winner from the region was the South West Social Mobility Commission, established two years ago in response to the alarming findings of a 2022 report that revealed the region as having the lowest social mobility in England.
The Commission brings together leaders from education, civil society, and business to enhance equity, challenge the perception of the South West as being a low-skill and low-wage economy, strengthen education across all ages and regions, and reform business recruitment and development practices to ensure opportunities for all.
The aim of the programme is to give more charities and community groups the opportunity to access Foundation donations.
Applications are encouraged from organisations that focus on social mobility and youth development, including learning and training.
Anthony Vigor, Chair of the Foundation, said:
“This new open application programme will create new opportunities for us to support organisations that tackle inequality and aid social mobility, helping us to change more lives.”
The deadline for applications for the first round of funding is 11.59pm on Sunday, April 13.
Charities can apply via the Foundation section of the Persimmon Corporate website at: persimmonhomes.com/corporate/foundation
The Persimmon Charitable Foundation was set up in 2015 to help support the communities in which Persimmon Homes operates.
The Foundation supports projects that address deprivation or disadvantage, especially among young people.
These include social mobility and youth development, such as learning and training.
Since 2022, the Foundation has donated over £1 million to good causes.